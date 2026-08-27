Yamaha India enters 200cc segment with YZF-R2, priced at ₹2.3L
What's the story
Yamaha has officially launched its new YZF-R2 motorcycle in India, starting at ₹2.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The launch marks the brand's entry into the 200cc segment and is a major update to the popular R15 model. The YZF-R2 comes in three variants and five color options, with deliveries set to begin mid-September 2026 through Yamaha Blue Square dealerships.
Model breakdown
What about the pricing?
The base variant of the YZF-R2 is available in metallic black and dark bluish gray, priced at ₹2.3 lakh.
The second variant, which comes with a quick shifter, is offered in Matte White Pearl and Racing Blue colors for ₹2.39 lakh.
The top-spec R2 M model costs ₹2.53 lakh and comes in Metallic Grey color with additional hardware and cosmetic upgrades.
Performance specs
New 204cc single-cylinder engine with DOHC
The YZF-R2 is powered by a new 204cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with DOHC, four valves, and fuel injection.
It generates an impressive 26.5hp of power at 10,000rpm and peak torque of 19.3Nm at 8,000rpm.
The bike features a six-speed gearbox with chain drive to the rear wheel and an assist-and-slipper clutch for smooth gear shifts.
Aesthetic appeal
Comes with 3 riding modes and traction control
The YZF-R2 sports a sporty look with elements borrowed from bigger R-series bikes.
It has a 5-inch full-color TFT screen that connects with smartphones for navigation and other information.
The bike also comes with three riding modes via Yamaha Ride Control (YRC), dual-channel ABS as standard, and traction control across all models.
The top-spec R2 M variant gets adjustable front and rear suspension among other upgrades.