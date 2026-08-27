Yamaha India enters 200cc segment with YZF-R2, priced at ₹2.3L

The base variant of the YZF-R2 is available in metallic black and dark bluish gray, priced at ₹2.3 lakh.

The second variant, which comes with a quick shifter, is offered in Matte White Pearl and Racing Blue colors for ₹2.39 lakh.

The top-spec R2 M model costs ₹2.53 lakh and comes in Metallic Grey color with additional hardware and cosmetic upgrades.