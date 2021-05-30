Zongshen Cyclone RG3, with a 401cc engine, revealed in China

May 30, 2021

Chinese automaker Zongshen Motorcycles has showcased its Cyclone RG3 bike at the Beijing Motor Show. As for the highlights, the sports tourer has a sporty look and comes with a full-LED lighting setup as well as a color TFT instrument panel. It draws power from a 401cc twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine. However, its availability in India seems unlikely. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a front-facing camera

The Zongshen Cyclone RG3 has an aggressive fully-faired design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. It also exhibits eye-catching graphics. The bike packs a full-LED lighting setup, 6.75-inch full-color TFT instrument console, a built-in front-facing camera, and designer wheels. It has a 21-liter fuel tank and offers a ground clearance of 165mm.

It is fueled by a 401cc engine

The Zongshen Cyclone RG3 is powered by a 401cc, twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 42.7hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 34Nm at 8,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has a mono-shock unit on the rear

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zongshen Cyclone RG3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Zongshen Cyclone RG3: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the Zongshen Cyclone RG3 are yet to be revealed. However, it is not expected to be launched in India as the brand has no presence here.