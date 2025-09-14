Couple kills children, wife survives suicide bid in Bengaluru
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a man and his two children from Gonakanahalli village in Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, were found dead. The deceased are Shivu (32) and his two children. His wife, Manjula, survived the tragedy and is now in police custody. The couple had been facing marital issues for some time, with financial difficulties adding to their woes.
Financial strain
Couple killed their children after contemplating suicide
Shivu, who had been homebound after an accident years ago, suspected his wife of infidelity. The couple had been contemplating suicide, but didn't want to leave their children behind. On the day of the incident, they allegedly consumed alcohol before killing their children. They first strangled their 11-year-old daughter, Chandrakala, and submerged her head in water to ensure she was dead.
Family tragedy
Manjula attempted suicide after killing her kids
After killing their daughter, they repeated the same with their seven-year-old son, Uday Surya. Manjula then attempted suicide by hanging herself, but was stopped by Shivu, who asked her to buy food from a nearby shop. When she returned, she found Shivu had hanged himself.
Rescue operation
What led to the neighbor informing police?
After finding her husband dead, Manjula wanted to speak to her father before attempting suicide again. Unable to access the locked phone at home, she went to a neighbor's house for help. The neighbor alerted locals, who then informed the police about the incident. Manjula was taken into custody and is currently being interrogated by officials.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).