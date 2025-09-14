Couple kills children, wife survives suicide bid in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, a man and his two children from Gonakanahalli village in Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, were found dead. The deceased are Shivu (32) and his two children. His wife, Manjula, survived the tragedy and is now in police custody. The couple had been facing marital issues for some time, with financial difficulties adding to their woes.

Financial strain Couple killed their children after contemplating suicide Shivu, who had been homebound after an accident years ago, suspected his wife of infidelity. The couple had been contemplating suicide, but didn't want to leave their children behind. On the day of the incident, they allegedly consumed alcohol before killing their children. They first strangled their 11-year-old daughter, Chandrakala, and submerged her head in water to ensure she was dead.

Family tragedy Manjula attempted suicide after killing her kids After killing their daughter, they repeated the same with their seven-year-old son, Uday Surya. Manjula then attempted suicide by hanging herself, but was stopped by Shivu, who asked her to buy food from a nearby shop. When she returned, she found Shivu had hanged himself.

Rescue operation What led to the neighbor informing police? After finding her husband dead, Manjula wanted to speak to her father before attempting suicide again. Unable to access the locked phone at home, she went to a neighbor's house for help. The neighbor alerted locals, who then informed the police about the incident. Manjula was taken into custody and is currently being interrogated by officials.