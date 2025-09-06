Bengaluru police detain intruder from viral PG assault video
What's the story
The Bengaluru Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed and misbehaved with a woman at a paying guest (PG) accommodation. The incident, which occurred on August 29, was reported under the jurisdiction of the Sudduguntepalya Police Station. A video of the shocking intrusion went viral, showing the woman fighting off an intruder at night.
Incident details
'Mistook him for roommate'
The police shared a video showing a snippet from the CCTV footage, where the woman is seen kicking and punching the man. A translated text insert on the video read, "On 29-08-2023, an incident of an unknown person misbehaving with a young woman in a PG was reported under the jurisdiction of Sudduguntepalya Police Station." The FIR states that around 3:00am she noticed someone entering her room. She initially mistook him for a roommate.
Assault aftermath
'₹2,500 stolen from room'
The FIR further states that the intruder allegedly threatened her with a knife and asked her to keep quiet. However, she managed to chase him out of the room and fought him off. In the scuffle, he allegedly stole ₹2,500 from her room. The Bengaluru Police have assured strict legal action against such crimes, stating, "Women Harassment and theft are serious crimes."
Public safety
Police urge people to report such incidents
Whereas the woman initially mistook him for her roommate, she soon realized it was an intruder when he touched her inappropriately. The graphic nature of the video went viral on social media. The police also encouraged people to report such incidents by dialing 112 for immediate help. They wrote on Instagram, "Women Harassment and theft are serious crimes. Those who indulge in such acts will face strict legal action."