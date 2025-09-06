Bengaluru police detain intruder from viral PG assault video

The Bengaluru Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed and misbehaved with a woman at a paying guest (PG) accommodation. The incident, which occurred on August 29, was reported under the jurisdiction of the Sudduguntepalya Police Station. A video of the shocking intrusion went viral, showing the woman fighting off an intruder at night.

Incident details 'Mistook him for roommate' The police shared a video showing a snippet from the CCTV footage, where the woman is seen kicking and punching the man. A translated text insert on the video read, "On 29-08-2023, an incident of an unknown person misbehaving with a young woman in a PG was reported under the jurisdiction of Sudduguntepalya Police Station." The FIR states that around 3:00am she noticed someone entering her room. She initially mistook him for a roommate.

Assault aftermath '₹2,500 stolen from room' The FIR further states that the intruder allegedly threatened her with a knife and asked her to keep quiet. However, she managed to chase him out of the room and fought him off. In the scuffle, he allegedly stole ₹2,500 from her room. The Bengaluru Police have assured strict legal action against such crimes, stating, "Women Harassment and theft are serious crimes."