Bengaluru: Masked intruder enters PG, gropes 21-year-old as watchman slept
What's the story
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed and robbed by a masked intruder at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in BTM Layout First Stage, Bengaluru. The incident took place on August 29 at Laxmana Durga Ladies PG near Gangotri Circle around 3:00am. The victim, who had recently moved into the facility earlier this month for work, was asleep when the accused entered her unlocked room. The PG facility had opened only two months ago.
Incident details
Accused touched victim's legs, hands inappropriately
According to the victim's complaint, the intruder touched her legs and hands inappropriately before scratching her with his nails. When she confronted him, he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened her against raising an alarm. The accused then stole ₹2,500 from her cupboard and tried to escape. CCTV footage showed the victim following him into the corridor in an attempt to stop him.
Escape and assault
Attacker locked other rooms from outside before leaving
As the accused was escaping through the same exit, he allegedly turned back and assaulted her again. Reports suggest that the attacker had locked other rooms on the floor from outside before entering the victim's room. At that time, one of her roommates was away while another slept through the incident. The security guard, meanwhile, was also asleep when the assault occurred. The police have registered a case against an unknown person for sexual harassment and criminal and house trespass.