Bengaluru man dies after snake bites him while wearing Crocs
What's the story
A 41-year-old software engineer, Manju Prakash, died after a snake bit him in his home in Ranganatha Layout, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru. The incident took place on Saturday when Prakash returned home from a sugarcane shop around 12:45pm, wearing his Crocs. He went to sleep without noticing the reptile that had hidden itself inside his footwear.
Discovery details
Snake was found dead near Prakash's footwear
After about an hour, a laborer visiting the house noticed a dead snake near Prakash's Crocs. The family then rushed to check on him and found him unconscious on his bed with foam in his mouth and bleeding from his leg. They immediately took him to a private hospital where he was declared dead.
Medical background
Prakash had lost sensation in his leg
Prakash, who worked with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), had lost sensation in his leg after a bus accident in 2016. He had undergone surgery for the same. According to family members, the snake died of suffocation inside the Crocs. "On returning home, Prakash went to his room and slept," said Prakash's brother, recounting the events leading up to this tragic incident.