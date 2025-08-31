Karnataka auto, taxi unions threaten to defy fare rules

Auto and taxi driver unions in Karnataka have given a seven-day ultimatum to the transport department to take action against Rapido and Uber . The companies are accused of resuming bike-taxi services in violation of court orders. If no action is taken within this period, the unions have threatened to defy fare rules and change their vehicle number plates.

Legal compliance Unions demand transport department enforce court orders The unions are demanding that the transport department enforce court orders against Rapido and Uber. They allege that both companies have resumed bike-taxi services despite a high court order prohibiting such operations. Narayanaswamy, state president of Karnataka Drivers' Association, accused the companies of ignoring legal restrictions and showing no regard for state government directives.

Possible impact Major disruption in commuting patterns likely The unions have warned that if their demands are not met, they will change the yellow number plates on their vehicles to whiteboard plates. They also plan to operate outside the fare structure fixed by the government. This could lead to a major disruption in commuting patterns across Bengaluru and other cities where autos and taxis are a popular mode of transport.