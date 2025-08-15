1 killed, several injured after blast in Bengaluru's Wilson Park 

The explosion caused a wall to collapse on Mubarak and his sister, killing him instantly. His father had left for Independence Day flag hoisting when the incident occurred. The blast also damaged four to five houses in the area. Initial reports suggest an LPG cylinder blast as the cause of the explosion; however, both police and locals are skeptical about this theory.

Ongoing investigation

Forensic teams investigating site

Forensic teams are currently investigating the site to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Chikpet MLA Uday Garudachar (BJP) visited Wilson Garden after the incident. Most residents are daily wage workers who had left for work at the time of the blast. The injured victims of the explosion were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi and Jayanagar General Hospitals for treatment. Some of them are said to be in serious condition.