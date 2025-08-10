Rain in Bengaluru: IMD issues yellow alert for 2 days

Bengaluru is currently reeling under heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the next two days. The continuous downpour has led to waterlogging in several areas of the city, affecting traffic on major roads and making commuting difficult. Residents in low-lying areas are particularly affected as stagnant water has accumulated around their homes, raising concerns over possible health hazards.

Weather forecast Yellow alert issued for August 10-11 The IMD has predicted that the rain will continue with two more days of intense showers likely from August 10. The yellow alert is valid till August 11 and may be extended if the weather conditions remain unchanged. This sudden spell of heavy rainfall is attributed to a strong revival of the southwest monsoon, which has brought widespread showers across Bengaluru.

Upcoming forecast Weather forecast for Bengaluru on August 10-13 The weather forecast for Bengaluru in the coming days is as follows: On August 10, cloudy skies with moderate rain are expected, with temperatures ranging between 28°C and 21°C. The humidity will be high. On August 11, similar conditions are expected with temperatures between 29°C and 20°C and humid conditions. Moderate rain is also predicted on August 12-13, with temperatures hovering around a comfortable range of between 29°C to 20°C and moderate humidity levels.