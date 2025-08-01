13-year-old boy kidnapped in Bengaluru, burned body found later  

A 13-year-old boy was kidnapped and later found murdered in South Bengaluru . The victim, identified as Nischith A, was a student of Christ School and lived in Vysya Bank Colony near Arakere. His body was discovered on Bannerghatta-Gottigere Road, about eight kilometers from his home. The incident came to light after his parents approached the Hulimavu police station when he didn't return home from tuition classes on Wednesday evening.

Ransom call Father reports son missing after he fails to return home Nischith's father, Achutha JC, a college lecturer, reported his son missing after he failed to return by 8:00pm. "We first confirmed with the teacher that he attended the classes... We went searching for him on his regular route," he said. The family found Nischith's bicycle abandoned near Family Park and approached the police. Later that night, they received a ransom call demanding ₹5 lakh for Nischith's release.

Murder confirmed Body discovered in rocky area A second call came early Thursday, asking if they had arranged the money. When the kidnapper realized the family was ready to pay, he gave the parents multiple locations where to drop off the money. Investigators believe that the kidnappers may have killed Nischith after learning about police involvement in the case. Nischith's partially burned body was discovered on Thursday evening by a passerby in a rocky area along Bannerghatta-Gottigere Road.