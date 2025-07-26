Shakti scheme boosts women's employment by 23% in Bengaluru: Study

A new study has revealed that the implementation of Karnataka's Shakti Scheme, which offers free bus travel to women, has resulted in a 23% increase in women's employment in Bengaluru . The report, titled "Beyond Free Rides: A Multi-State Assessment of Women's Bus Fare Subsidy Schemes in Urban India," was published by Nikore Associates and commissioned by the Sustainable Mobility Network. It covered 10 cities across five states—Karnataka, Delhi , Kerala, Maharashtra, and West Bengal—through over 2,500 surveys and interviews.

Mobility boost Nearly 27% women in Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad switched to busses The Shakti Scheme has been particularly effective in Karnataka, with nearly 27% of women in Bengaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad switching to buses due to the initiative. The scheme has also enabled women to travel longer distances and more frequently for work, education, and essential errands. Mitali Nikore, Founder and Chief Economist of Nikore Associates, emphasized the scheme's role in improving access to essential services for women previously limited by cost.

Minister's statement Scheme empowering women, improving access to essential services: Minister Karnataka's Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also spoke about the scheme's success. He said, "The primary objective of the Shakti Scheme is to empower women, and the increase in women's employment highlighted in the study is an encouraging sign." He noted that many women from lower-middle and middle-income families have been using free bus services for work-related commutes.

Ongoing challenges Challenges remain for many women commuters Despite the positive impact of the Shakti Scheme, challenges remain. First- and last-mile connectivity is a major issue for many women, especially those living on the outskirts. These women often rely on autorickshaws or shared transport to reach bus stops, which reduces the scheme's financial benefits. Safety is another concern, with less than half of the surveyed women feeling safe while commuting due to issues like harassment and overcrowding.