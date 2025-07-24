Customer finds worm inside food at Bengaluru airport's cafe
What's the story
A customer at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has alleged that he found a worm in his breakfast order on Thursday. The customer, who had ordered pongal, accused the cafe staff of initially trying to cover up the incident after he complained. He said it was only when he started recording a video of the worm and their response that they apologized and offered him a full refund of ₹300.
Video evidence
Customer discusses possibly complaining to cafe on Instagram
In the video, the customer can be seen pointing out the worm in a spoonful of pongal and discussing with another patron about possibly complaining to the cafe owner on Instagram. One staff member is heard asking if he had spoken inappropriately during their interaction. The cafe has not released an official statement regarding this incident yet.
Previous incidents
Cafe faced similar issue in Hyderabad last year
The Rameshwaram Cafe is a popular chain in Bengaluru, frequented by both locals and tourists. However, this isn't the first time the cafe has been in trouble. In May last year, its outlets in Hyderabad were inspected by Telangana's Food Safety Department after expired food items were found. These included 100kg of urad dal expiring in March 2024, 10kg of expired curds, and eight liters of expired milk.