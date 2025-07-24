The customer was offered a refund

Customer finds worm inside food at Bengaluru airport's cafe

A customer at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has alleged that he found a worm in his breakfast order on Thursday. The customer, who had ordered pongal, accused the cafe staff of initially trying to cover up the incident after he complained. He said it was only when he started recording a video of the worm and their response that they apologized and offered him a full refund of ₹300.