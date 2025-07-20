BESCOM announces planned power cuts in Bengaluru today

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced a planned power outage in parts of Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts on July 20. The outages are part of maintenance work to improve the city's electricity infrastructure. In Bengaluru Rural, power supply will be disrupted every day from 12:00pm to 4:00pm from July 17 to July 24.

Outage zones Rural areas affected in Bengaluru from July 17 to 24 The power cuts are essential for replacing conductors on the 66 kV Doddaballapura-Devanahalli transmission line connected to the 220 kV Doddaballapura station. The areas that will be affected include Tailagere, Bidalur, Yaliyur, Koramangala, and Gobbaragunte village regions. Kundana Gram Panchayat and Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner's Office will also experience outages along with Ravindra Nagar, Sannaamanikere, and Hiranandani.

Additional zones Devanahalli town layouts also on the list Devanahalli town layouts will also witness power disruptions. Areas such as Gokare, Bhuvanahalli, Chimachanahalli, Kannamangala, and Yartiganahalli are on the list of affected regions. Koyira and the surrounding areas, including the Aluru-Duddanahalli belt, will also face outages along with Kundana Substation and the Koyira Gram Panchayat vicinity. Bommawara, Santosh Nagar, and Prashanath Nagar are other localities that will be impacted by these power cuts.

Urban outage Urban areas will also experience outages In Bengaluru Urban, power supply will be disrupted from 10:00am to 3:30pm. These outages are due to urgent repair work aimed at fixing technical faults and preventing unexpected failures in the future. Both rural and urban areas will be affected by these outages, which will impact residential and industrial sectors alike.