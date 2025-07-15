Physics, biology lecturers, their friend rape Bengaluru student
Two college lecturers and their friend have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping and blackmailing a student. The accused are Narendra, a physics lecturer, Sandeep, a biology lecturer, and Anup—a close friend of the two. All three are associated with a private college in Bengaluru. The case came to light after the survivor filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission (KSWC).
According to police officials, the ordeal began when Narendra invited the student to Bengaluru on the pretext of sharing academic notes. He allegedly took her to Anup's house and raped her there. Later, Sandeep used a video recording of this assault to blackmail and rape her again. In a third instance, Anup threatened the student with alleged CCTV footage from his visit and raped her as well.
The victim only recently confided in her parents, although the assault took place a month ago. They then approached the KSWC, which directed them to file a police complaint. Joint Commissioner of Police (East Division) Ramesh Banoth confirmed that "the case was registered on July 5." Based on the victim's complaint, all three accused have been arrested.