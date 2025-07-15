New Bengaluru autorickshaw fares effective from August 1; check rates
What's the story
The Regional Transport Authority of Bangalore Urban District has announced a hike in auto-rickshaw fares, effective August 1, 2025. The minimum fare for the first two kilometers has been increased from ₹30 to ₹36, marking a 20% rise. After the initial two kilometers, passengers will be charged ₹18 per additional kilometer, up from the previous rate of ₹15.
Fare adjustments
Night fare surcharge of 50% applicable between 10pm and 5am
A night fare surcharge of 50% will be applicable between 10:00pm and 5:00 am. The Regional Transport Authority has also mandated all auto-rickshaw meters to be re-verified and stamped by October 31, with updated fares displayed on the meters. This move comes after years of demands from auto-rickshaw drivers for a base fare increase.
Union response
Drivers' union unhappy with the revision
However, the drivers' union is unhappy with the revision as they had demanded a base fare of ₹40 and ₹20 per additional kilometer. If drivers comply with the new meter fares, it could ease commuter woes in Bengaluru, where many auto-rickshaw drivers are known to refuse meter rides and charge arbitrary rates.
Commuter complaints
'I was charged ₹100 extra for a short ride'
Bengaluru residents have raised concerns over faulty auto meters, overcharging, and strange charges. Some autos don't use meters at all or have faulty or tampered ones that speed up the fare calculation. Akshara Srivastav, a student, told TOI about being overcharged on a ride from Indiranagar to MG Road. "I was charged ₹180 from Indiranagar to MG Road. It usually costs ₹80-90. When I asked the driver, he pointed to the meter and ignored me. You feel helpless," she said.