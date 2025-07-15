New Bengaluru autorickshaw fares effective from August 1; check rates 

The Regional Transport Authority of Bangalore Urban District has announced a hike in auto-rickshaw fares, effective August 1, 2025. The minimum fare for the first two kilometers has been increased from ₹30 to ₹36, marking a 20% rise. After the initial two kilometers, passengers will be charged ₹18 per additional kilometer, up from the previous rate of ₹15.

Fare adjustments Night fare surcharge of 50% applicable between 10pm and 5am A night fare surcharge of 50% will be applicable between 10:00pm and 5:00 am. The Regional Transport Authority has also mandated all auto-rickshaw meters to be re-verified and stamped by October 31, with updated fares displayed on the meters. This move comes after years of demands from auto-rickshaw drivers for a base fare increase.

Union response Drivers' union unhappy with the revision However, the drivers' union is unhappy with the revision as they had demanded a base fare of ₹40 and ₹20 per additional kilometer. If drivers comply with the new meter fares, it could ease commuter woes in Bengaluru, where many auto-rickshaw drivers are known to refuse meter rides and charge arbitrary rates.