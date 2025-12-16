Bengaluru taxi drivers protest restrictions of yellow-board vehicles at airport 

Taxi drivers staged a protest near the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Tuesday against the recent decision of the airport authority to restrict yellow-board commercial vehicles from entering the airport pickup point. The new rule, which came into effect five days ago, allows private white-board vehicles free entry into arrival pick-up zones at Terminals 1 and 2 for eight minutes. Vehicles that overstay beyond the free limit are fined ₹150 for 8-13 minutes and ₹300 for 13-18 minutes.

Penalties imposed New rules impose fines, towing for overstaying vehicles If the vehicle exceeds 18 minutes, it will be towed away and fined. All commercial vehicles including yellow-board taxis and electric cabs have been banned from arrival pick-up zones and directed to use designated parking areas instead. App-based and unorganized taxis servicing Terminal 1 have been directed to P3 and P4 parking zones, while those serving Terminal 2 must park in the P2 zone. The first 10 minutes of parking are free; after that, a cost of ₹100 is charged.

Protest details Taxi drivers demand reconsideration of new rules The protest was led by the Karnataka Taxi Drivers's Association, which alleged that the new rule has affected their livelihood. The association demanded a reconsideration of the rules, arguing that they penalize drivers for delays beyond their control, such as long security queues and baggage delays. Many drivers also claimed that after accounting for fuel costs and toll fees, airport trips are no longer financially viable due to these fines.