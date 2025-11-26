Bengaluru couple arrested for mass-producing fake ghee under 'Nandini' brand
What's the story
A couple, Shivakumar and Ramya, have been arrested for running a fake ghee racket in Bengaluru. The duo was using the brand name "Nandini," owned by the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers's Federation (KMF). The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police raided their operations, where high-tech machinery used to produce counterfeit ghee was seized. The adulterated ghee was manufactured on a large scale in Tamil Nadu.
Racket bust
Previous arrests and ongoing investigations
The couple's arrest comes days after four others were nabbed in connection with the racket. The earlier arrests included Mahendra, Deepak, Muniraj, and Abhiarasu. These individuals were involved in producing adulterated ghee and selling it in fake "Nandini" packs across Bengaluru. During the crackdown, police intercepted a vehicle transporting adulterated ghee from Tamil Nadu. They seized 8,136-liter of adulterated ghee along with coconut and palm oil from the accused's possession.
Asset seizure
Seized assets and ongoing investigations
The total value of the seized property is around ₹1.27 crore, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh's office said. The seized items include ₹1.19 lakh in cash, four goods vehicles used for transportation, machinery used for manufacturing adulterated ghee, and other related items. Investigators are also testing if animal fat was mixed into the ghee during production processes at Krishna Enterprises in Chamarajpet's Nanjamba Agrahara.