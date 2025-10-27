'Most dangerous road on planet': Bengaluru woman records 117-inch-long pothole

A Bengaluru woman has raised alarm over a road in Whitefield, calling it "the most dangerous road on this planet." The stretch, which runs through Varthur, is filled with potholes. One of the potholes measures a staggering 117 inches in length and 56 inches in width. This road is also used by school buses regularly.

Personal experience Amlani met with an accident while filming video The issue was highlighted by former journalist and emcee Zeishah Amlani, who shared a video of the road on Instagram. In the video, she says she met with an accident and hurt her knees while filming it. "I'm about to take you on the most dangerous road on this planet," Amlani says in the video before showing the muddy, crater-filled Varthur Main Road in Whitefield.

Call to action 'How bad is the road when it rains?' Amlani also criticized the lack of street lights in the area and asked if authorities could imagine how bad the road gets when it rains. She ended her video by urging people to tag responsible authorities, saying, "It's about time we bring about the damn change that we want to see and hold people accountable for all the taxes that we pay."