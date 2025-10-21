Welsh entrepreneur who built $100M startups bitten by stray dog

Oliver Jones, a Welsh entrepreneur who founded two startups worth over $100 million in India, was recently bitten by a stray dog while running near the old airport terminal in Bengaluru . He took to social media to share his experience, posting a photo from the hospital and writing sarcastically, "I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore... At least the rabies shots are only ₹350."

Twitter Post Jones's post on X I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/mmuoHF2R05 — Oliver Jones (@Agent_Oli) October 19, 2025

Attack aftermath Jones usually runs in quiet army-maintained area Jones received anti-rabies and tetanus shots after the incident and will undergo follow-up treatment for a month. He said he usually runs around the old airport terminal entrance, which is a quiet, army-maintained area. However, he noticed an aggressive pack of dogs that roams there after 6:00pm. "My strategy is (was) to ignore them completely and keep running at my normal pace," he wrote in his post.

Chase details Locals helped him reach an ICU for treatment Jones said the attack happened on his second pass in the area that day. "These ones were weird as they chased for over 100m (usually they give up fast) in the middle of the day before taking a chunk out of my ankle," he wrote. Residents helped him reach an ICU for immediate medical attention after the incident.