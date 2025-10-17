Bengaluru business corridor announced; traffic to reduce by 40%

The Karnataka government has approved the Bengaluru Business Corridor project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at decongesting the city's notorious traffic. The 117-km corridor will connect Tumakuru Road to Mysuru Road via Yelahanka and Electronic City. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called it a "historic step" for Bengaluru's future. The project was previously known as the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) and has been pending for years.

Other developments 1,900 families to be affected "Bengaluru is choking. We want the traffic to come down. I know about 1,900 families will be affected, but the government is offering more than what they are expecting as compensation," Shivakumar said. He said the government expects a 40% reduction in city traffic once the corridor is operational. "If some landowners refuse to give land, we will deposit the compensation amount in court and proceed. No land will be de-notified at any cost," he said.

Financial details Project to cost ₹27,000 crore The Bengaluru Business Corridor project is estimated to cost ₹27,000 crore. It will be funded through a loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO). Shivakumar said the earlier government failed to push the project forward despite notifications. He added that Bengaluru needs an alternative to NICE Road, and they have now decided to proceed with a HUDCO loan of ₹27,000 crore.

Project specifics Landowners have 5 options for compensation The corridor will be 65 meters wide, similar to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, with a 5-meter provision for a future metro line. The remaining 35 meters of acquired land will be returned to farmers as compensation. For compensation, Shivakumar said landowners can opt for twice the market value or 40% developed land in BDA layouts if they prefer not to take commercial plots.

Compensation Compensation types "If some landowners do not want commercial land, we will provide them 40% development land in BDA layouts. Only those with less than 20 gunta land will get cash compensation," the deputy CM said. He asserted that no land would be denotified "at any cost." "If some landowners refuse to part with their land, the compensation amount will be deposited in court and the project will proceed," he added.