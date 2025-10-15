Bengalureans threaten to stop paying tax over potholes; Shivakumar responds
What's the story
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has assured that work on filling potholes in Bengaluru is "progressing swiftly." His assurance comes after a group of citizens threatened to stop paying the property tax over issues around the city's poor infrastructure. On Monday, the Individual Tax Payers Forum, which represents income taxpayers, wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking the Greater Bengaluru Authority to stop collecting property tax until good public infrastructure is provided.
Infrastructure concerns
Forum slams unscientific road white-topping, drainage works
The forum slammed the "unscientific" road white-topping and stormwater drainage works in Varthur-Balgere-Panathur. They pointed out that recent flooding was "one of the worst" in the city's history and criticized authorities for starting pothole filling before completing drainage networks. "Such half-measures will only lead to rapid deterioration of the new roads, wasting public funds and taxpayer contributions," the forum stated.
Brand Bengaluru
Civic negligence erodes 'Brand Bengaluru's' pride and credibility
The forum also said that Bengaluru commands a global reputation as India's IT hub, which is under threat. They said civic negligence "erodes the pride and credibility of 'Brand Bengaluru' and should be unacceptable." The citizens stressed they don't want to hear their city being called names like "Garbage City, Pothole City, Traffic Jam City, No Footpath City, Poor Public Infrastructure, etc."
Official response
Biocon chief shared overseas executive's comments on Bengaluru's roads
Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had also highlighted the issue by sharing an overseas executive's comments on Bengaluru's roads and garbage. "I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, 'Why are the roads so bad, and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment?" she wrote on X, tagging the CM, Shivakumar and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge.
Infrastructure plans
Shivakumar says ₹1,100 crore action plan ready
Shivakumar on Tuesday said that 13,000 potholes have been filled so far, and he plans to find a "permanent solution" to Bengaluru's road issues. He has instructed officials to prepare a ₹1,100 crore action plan for developing 550km of arterial roads in the city. Writing on X, he said, "Giving priority to smooth traffic in Bengaluru city, the work of asphalting roads at various places in the city and filling potholes is progressing swiftly."