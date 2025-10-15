Bengalureans threaten to stop paying tax over potholes; Shivakumar responds 

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has assured that work on filling potholes in Bengaluru is "progressing swiftly." His assurance comes after a group of citizens threatened to stop paying the property tax over issues around the city's poor infrastructure. On Monday, the Individual Tax Payers Forum, which represents income taxpayers, wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking the Greater Bengaluru Authority to stop collecting property tax until good public infrastructure is provided.

Infrastructure concerns Forum slams unscientific road white-topping, drainage works The forum slammed the "unscientific" road white-topping and stormwater drainage works in Varthur-Balgere-Panathur. They pointed out that recent flooding was "one of the worst" in the city's history and criticized authorities for starting pothole filling before completing drainage networks. "Such half-measures will only lead to rapid deterioration of the new roads, wasting public funds and taxpayer contributions," the forum stated.

Brand Bengaluru Civic negligence erodes 'Brand Bengaluru's' pride and credibility The forum also said that Bengaluru commands a global reputation as India's IT hub, which is under threat. They said civic negligence "erodes the pride and credibility of 'Brand Bengaluru' and should be unacceptable." The citizens stressed they don't want to hear their city being called names like "Garbage City, Pothole City, Traffic Jam City, No Footpath City, Poor Public Infrastructure, etc."

Official response Biocon chief shared overseas executive's comments on Bengaluru's roads Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had also highlighted the issue by sharing an overseas executive's comments on Bengaluru's roads and garbage. "I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, 'Why are the roads so bad, and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment?" she wrote on X, tagging the CM, Shivakumar and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge.