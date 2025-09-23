Siddaramaiah writes to Wipro's Azim Premji amid Bengaluru traffic woes 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Wipro founder Azim Premji , seeking the IT giant's help in tackling traffic congestion on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR). In the letter, Siddaramaiah highlighted severe congestion at Iblur junction during peak hours and suggested allowing limited vehicular movement through Wipro's campus. This traffic woe "adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life," he wrote.

Proposal details Preliminary assessments by traffic experts He added that preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicated that allowing limited vehicular movement through Wipro's campus could ease congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30%. The chief minister further urged Wipro's management to collaborate with state officials on a "mutually acceptable plan at the earliest."

Collaboration call Siddaramaiah urges Wipro to collaborate with state officials This appeal comes amid public debate over Bengaluru's infrastructure. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have urged the government to act after logistics platform BlackBuck moved operations out of Bellandur due to poor commuting conditions. Calling Bengaluru the "City of Potholes," Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also accused the Siddaramaiah administration of incompetence and corruption and claimed that industries were losing faith and moving to neighboring states.

Government defense Deputy CM Shivakumar defends government against criticism Amid the backlash, State Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said potholes are everywhere, not only in Karnataka. "I went to Delhi. I saw potholes there. I urge you to ask your reporters in Delhi to go and see how many potholes there are, including in front of the Prime Minister's house. I want to say this to the big IT companies, too; these issues exist everywhere," he said.