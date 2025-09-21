How H-1B changes shook Big Tech before offering partial relief

In just one day, the US immigration landscape shifted dramatically, mostly rattling the technology sector. On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas , a program under which foreign workers, including those from India, are hired. By Saturday night, a clarification came that it was not an annual fee and would apply only to new visas , not renewals or current holders, offering partial relief but still leaving businesses and workers uneasy.

Fee rationale Aim to filter out 'bottom quartile' of applicants The Trump administration said the change ensured only "extraordinarily skilled" individuals enter the country and reduces reliance on foreign talent to replace American workers. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that previous policies admitted people earning below-average salaries and sometimes dependent on government support. He further claimed that the new structure filters out the "bottom quartile" of visa applicants while raising over $100 billion for the US Treasury. Trump also backed the move, saying it would lower national debt and taxes.

Indian impact It was a major blow to India's IT sector The announcement hit India hard as it accounts for nearly 71% of H-1B visa holders, with most of these professionals working in the US technology sector. Major Indian IT firms like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, and Cognizant have long been dependent on this route to staff projects for American clients. The new fee raised fears of prohibitive costs and threatened India's $250-billion IT services industry that relies on overseas deployment. Industry analysts cautioned that firms could shift jobs back to India.

Market response IT firms accused of manipulating visa system Following the announcement, shares of IT services companies, including US-listed Indian firms, fell between 2% and 5%. Critics said the measure would stifle talent mobility and hurt innovation, while supporters argued it would prevent wage suppression and encourage US companies to train local graduates. A White House memo accused IT firms of manipulating the H-1B system, significantly harming American workers in computer-related fields.

Clarification issued Fee exempted for current visa holders After 24 hours, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified on X that the $100,000 fee would not apply to current H-1B visa holders or those renewing their visas. The exemption also covered people selected in the latest H-1B lottery whose visas become effective on October 1. Leavitt also clarified that this is a one-time fee applicable only to new petitions and not annual renewals as anticipated previously.

Twitter Post Leavitt clarifies on X To be clear:



1.) This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.



2.) Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter.



H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 20, 2025