H-1B worries: What to expect from Indian IT stocks tomorrow

Indian IT stocks are reeling under pressure after US President Donald Trump announced a massive hike in H-1B visa fees. The new annual fee for fresh applications has been set at $100,000. While the increase only applies to new applications, it has sent shockwaves through the market as over 70% of H-1B holders are Indians.

Market reaction ADRs of top Indian IT companies crash The announcement has had an immediate impact on the market, with American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of top Indian IT companies crashing. The move is considered a major blow to the Indian IT sector, which heavily relies on the US market. Analysts believe that while this setback may affect sentiment in the short term, it is expected to weigh more on sentiment than on fundamentals.

Investor guidance Increased costs will hurt Indian IT exporters Kranthi Bathini of WealthMills Securities warned that the increased costs will hurt Indian IT exporters in the near term. He said, "The $100,000 annual fee is a big blow. It was completely unexpected." However, he also reassured long-term investors not to panic as Indian IT companies have weathered global shocks and economic slowdowns in the past.