'Make in India' turns 10: New initiatives to boost exports

Updates on infrastructure and logistics

There's a fresh version of the Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS 3.0), with support from the Asian Development Bank, aiming to upgrade industrial spaces across the country.

The Logistics Data Bank (LDB) 2.0 now lets you track containers all the way from Indian ports into international waters—pretty cool for exporters!

Plus, the LEADS 2025 initiative will rank how states handle logistics, sparking some healthy competition and hopefully making things smoother for everyone involved.

All in all, these updates are about making infrastructure smarter and trade more seamless for India's future movers and shakers.