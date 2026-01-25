Market cap of India's top 9 companies plunges ₹2.5L crore
What's the story
The combined market capitalization of nine out of the 10 most valuable companies in India plummeted by a staggering ₹2.51 lakh crore last week. The fall was led by Reliance Industries, which witnessed the largest drop amid a bearish trend in equities. The BSE benchmark Sensex also witnessed a major decline, falling by 2,032.65 points or 2.43%, during the same period.
Market impact
Reliance Industries takes a major hit
The market capitalization of Reliance Industries took a major hit, falling by ₹96,960.17 crore to ₹18,75,533.04 crore last week. Other companies that witnessed a decline in their market capitalization include ICICI Bank (down ₹48,644.99 crore), HDFC Bank (down ₹22,923.02 crore), and Bharti Airtel (down ₹17,533.97 crore). Tata Consultancy Services's market cap also dropped by ₹16,588.93 crore during this period.
Additional losses
Other companies also witness market cap decline
Apart from the aforementioned companies, Larsen & Toubro's market cap fell by ₹15,248.32 crore last week. Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India also witnessed a decline in their market capitalizations by ₹14,093.93 crore and ₹11,907.5 crore respectively. Infosys's market valuation dived by ₹7,810.77 crore during this period, but Hindustan Unilever managed to buck the trend with an increase of ₹12,311.86 crore in its mcap.
Correction reasons
Market correction attributed to multiple factors
Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, said that the market witnessed a sharp sell-off last week due to weak global cues, persistent FII outflows, a depreciating rupee, and subdued corporate earnings. Santosh Meena from Swastika Investmart Ltd attributed the correction to escalating geopolitical tensions and aggressive FII selling as well as panic over the rupee's weakness.