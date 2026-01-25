Market cap of India's top 9 companies plunges ₹2.5L crore

The combined market capitalization of nine out of the 10 most valuable companies in India plummeted by a staggering ₹2.51 lakh crore last week. The fall was led by Reliance Industries , which witnessed the largest drop amid a bearish trend in equities. The BSE benchmark Sensex also witnessed a major decline, falling by 2,032.65 points or 2.43%, during the same period.

Market impact Reliance Industries takes a major hit The market capitalization of Reliance Industries took a major hit, falling by ₹96,960.17 crore to ₹18,75,533.04 crore last week. Other companies that witnessed a decline in their market capitalization include ICICI Bank (down ₹48,644.99 crore), HDFC Bank (down ₹22,923.02 crore), and Bharti Airtel (down ₹17,533.97 crore). Tata Consultancy Services's market cap also dropped by ₹16,588.93 crore during this period.

Additional losses Other companies also witness market cap decline Apart from the aforementioned companies, Larsen & Toubro's market cap fell by ₹15,248.32 crore last week. Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India also witnessed a decline in their market capitalizations by ₹14,093.93 crore and ₹11,907.5 crore respectively. Infosys's market valuation dived by ₹7,810.77 crore during this period, but Hindustan Unilever managed to buck the trend with an increase of ₹12,311.86 crore in its mcap.

Advertisement