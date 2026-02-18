24 lakh ITRs pending for over 90 days: What it means

Why are refunds stuck?

Refunds can get stuck if your return is flagged for extra checks under Section 143(1)—that means officials are double-checking your numbers and deductions.

Even if everything looks good on paper, a small mistake or missing validation in your bank details can block the payment.

Plus, if you don't e-verify your return on time, it's marked invalid and you won't get a refund at all.

So, double-check that your bank info is right and e-verify quickly to avoid getting caught in the backlog.