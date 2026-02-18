24 lakh ITRs pending for over 90 days: What it means
About 24 lakh returns in India are still pending for more than 90 days, even though the tax department has already processed most of this year's returns.
These delays, affecting Assessment Year 2025-26, mostly come down to procedural hiccups in the system.
Why are refunds stuck?
Refunds can get stuck if your return is flagged for extra checks under Section 143(1)—that means officials are double-checking your numbers and deductions.
Even if everything looks good on paper, a small mistake or missing validation in your bank details can block the payment.
Plus, if you don't e-verify your return on time, it's marked invalid and you won't get a refund at all.
So, double-check that your bank info is right and e-verify quickly to avoid getting caught in the backlog.