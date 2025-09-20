25 IPOs to hit market next week, aiming for ₹6,300cr

Jain Resource Recycling stands out—its IPO aims for ₹1,250 crore at a price band of ₹220-232. The Gujarat-based company operates in recycling and raw material recovery for local and export markets.

Other notable issues and SME segment players

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is looking to raise ₹745 crore starting September 23 to expand its brokerage business.

Atlanta Electricals (backed by Motilal Oswal) kicks off its own ₹687-crore IPO on September 22.

Meanwhile, the SME segment features diverse players like DSM Fresh Foods (₹59 crore) and Bhavik Enterprises launching between September 22-26—showing that even smaller companies are drawing plenty of investor interest despite market ups and downs.