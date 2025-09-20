Next Article
India to invest ₹70,000cr in shipbuilding, break into top 10
India is rolling out a massive ₹70,000 crore plan to ramp up shipbuilding, ship breaking, and port infrastructure.
The goal? Break into the world's top 10 for shipbuilding and ownership in just five years—right now, we're at 14th place.
New maritime development fund to make long-term loans easier
This move could create around two crore jobs and help India rely less on foreign ships.
The package features financial support schemes and a new Maritime Development Fund to make long-term loans easier.
Inspired by China and South Korea's strategies, India will set up fresh shipbuilding hubs in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu—with big projects kicking off soon as PM Modi visits Gujarat to launch even more maritime investments.