India to invest ₹70,000cr in shipbuilding, break into top 10

New maritime development fund to make long-term loans easier

This move could create around two crore jobs and help India rely less on foreign ships.

The package features financial support schemes and a new Maritime Development Fund to make long-term loans easier.

Inspired by China and South Korea's strategies, India will set up fresh shipbuilding hubs in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu—with big projects kicking off soon as PM Modi visits Gujarat to launch even more maritime investments.