Amazon tops H-1B approvals, followed by Microsoft, TCS

Indian IT firms on the list

Indian IT giants like Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra are also high on the list, reflecting a growing trend of US companies hiring talent from abroad for specialized roles.

But there's tension: the Trump administration introduced a hefty $100K fee per petition in 2025 to curb misuse and focus on highly skilled hires.

With this year's cap of 85,000 visas already reached early, debates around job security and fair hiring in tech are heating up again.