Amazon tops H-1B approvals, followed by Microsoft, TCS
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) secured the second-most H-1B visa approvals overall this year, with 5,505 visas granted by June—just behind Amazon's 10,044.
Microsoft and Meta also received over 5,100 each.
This shows how much tech and IT outsourcing companies depend on the H-1B program to bring skilled workers into the US.
Indian IT firms on the list
Indian IT giants like Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra are also high on the list, reflecting a growing trend of US companies hiring talent from abroad for specialized roles.
But there's tension: the Trump administration introduced a hefty $100K fee per petition in 2025 to curb misuse and focus on highly skilled hires.
With this year's cap of 85,000 visas already reached early, debates around job security and fair hiring in tech are heating up again.