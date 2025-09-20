PFRDA aims for 30cr NPS, APY subscribers by 2030
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is setting its sights high—they want to grow National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) subscribers from today's 8.6 crore to a massive 30 crore by 2030.
They're also hoping to boost total managed assets from ₹45 lakh crore to ₹45 lakh crore in that time.
More investment options for non-government NPS users
Non-government NPS users will get more choice—think multiple investment schemes, including options with up to 100% equity exposure if you're up for higher risk.
These new plans are designed especially for gig workers and platform professionals.
PFRDA also wants pensions to stay affordable, so even with minor commission tweaks, the focus is on keeping costs low and onboarding easier through digital platforms.
Equity exposure to increase
Right now, only about 18% of NPS funds are in equities; the rest is in government bonds or corporate debt.
The new changes mean you can pick higher-growth options or stick with safer ones.