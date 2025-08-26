3 million India's AGM: Shareholders to get ₹535 dividend per share
On August 26, 2025, 3 million India wrapped up its Annual General Meeting with a big announcement—shareholders will get a ₹535 per share dividend (that's both final and special combined).
The company also gave the green light to its latest financials for the year ending March 2025.
Revenue growth across all segments
If you're curious about how major companies are performing—and how that might affect jobs or investments—here's the scoop:
Despite spending more on sales and marketing, 3 million India grew revenue by over 6% this year to ₹4,446 crore.
All four business segments saw gains, especially Healthcare (up 13.7%), Consumer (up 8.6%), Safety & Industrial (up 6.0%), and Transportation & Electronics (up 1.6%). Plus, in just the first quarter of FY26, revenue jumped another 14%.
The AGM also brought updates on sustainability efforts and leadership reappointments—showing that even established players are pushing for growth while keeping an eye on governance and social responsibility.