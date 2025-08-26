3 million India's AGM: Shareholders to get ₹535 dividend per share

Revenue growth across all segments

If you're curious about how major companies are performing—and how that might affect jobs or investments—here's the scoop:

Despite spending more on sales and marketing, 3 million India grew revenue by over 6% this year to ₹4,446 crore.

All four business segments saw gains, especially Healthcare (up 13.7%), Consumer (up 8.6%), Safety & Industrial (up 6.0%), and Transportation & Electronics (up 1.6%). Plus, in just the first quarter of FY26, revenue jumped another 14%.

The AGM also brought updates on sustainability efforts and leadership reappointments—showing that even established players are pushing for growth while keeping an eye on governance and social responsibility.