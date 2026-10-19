Why Hyderabad has become preferred destination for GCCs in India

In the first half of 2026, Hyderabad witnessed a whopping 66 lakh square feet of office space leased, as per CBRE data. However, only 13 lakh square feet was completed during this period.

Nair also noted that over 200 GCCs have set up shop in the city in just three years.

Ram Chandnani, MD - Leasing, CBRE India, said Hyderabad has about 15 crore square feet of investment-grade office space.