5 investment opportunities that yield higher returns than FDs

While fixed deposits (FDs) are a popular choice for risk-averse investors, there are other fixed-income investments that can offer better returns. These alternatives can be more attractive depending on your financial goals and risk appetite. Here are five such options that could potentially yield higher returns than traditional FDs, giving you a broader spectrum of investment opportunities.

#1 Government bonds for stable returns Government bonds are another safe investment option, as they are backed by the government. They offer fixed interest rates over a specified period, usually ranging from five to 30 years. While the returns may not be as high as some other options, the safety and predictability of government bonds make them an attractive choice for conservative investors looking for steady income.

#2 Corporate bonds with higher yields Corporate bonds are issued by companies to raise capital. They usually offer higher yields than government bonds, since they come with a higher risk. The returns can be significantly better than FDs, especially if you invest in high-rated corporate bonds from reliable companies. However, it is important to assess the credit risk involved.

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#3 Fixed-income mutual funds for diversification Fixed-income mutual funds invest in a mix of debt instruments, such as government securities and corporate bonds. They provide diversification benefits and are managed by professional fund managers. While these funds may have some market risk, they generally offer better returns than FDs over the long term due to their diversified portfolio strategy.

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#4 Public Provident Fund (PPF) as a long-term option The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a long-term savings scheme backed by the government with tax benefits. It offers attractive interest rates, which are usually higher than those of FDs, and compounds annually. The lock-in period is 15 years, but partial withdrawals are allowed after the sixth year, making it an appealing option for long-term investors.