These 5 IPOs will hit India's stock market next week

The five companies making their way to Dalal Street are EAAA India Alternatives, SFC Environmental Technologies, BLS Polymers, MK Sons Fine Jewels, and Bombay Coated and Special Steels.

Out of the total ₹2,581 crore fundraising, fresh equity issuance accounts for ₹808 crore while the remaining ₹1,773 crore will come through offers for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.