5 IPOs to open next week: Everything you should know
What's the story
Five initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to hit the Indian market next week, beginning January 5, 2026. The list includes a mainboard IPO from Bharat Coking Coal and four SME issues. Modern Diagnostic will also debut on BSE SME on January 7. Bharat Coking Coal's ₹1,300 crore mainboard IPO will offer 46.57 crore shares owned by Coal India.
Offer specifics
Bharat Coking Coal's IPO details and schedule
The anchor bidding for Bharat Coking Coal's IPO will start on January 8, with public offer open from January 9-13. The company operates mines and washeries in Jharkhand and West Bengal but has witnessed a decline in coal production this year. The other four SMEs are Gabion Technologies (₹29.16 crore; Jan 6-8), Victory Electric Vehicles (₹34.56 crore; ₹41/share), Yajur Fibres (₹120.4 crore; ₹168-174/share), and Defrail Technologies (Jan 9-13).
Company profiles
Profiles of the companies launching IPOs
Gabion Technologies manufactures materials for large infrastructure projects, while Victory Electric Vehicles specializes in electric vehicles. Yajur Fibres focuses on bast fibers, and Defrail Technologies manufactures rubber parts for automobiles, trains, and defense equipment. These companies are all set to make their market debut next week with their respective IPOs.