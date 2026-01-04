5 IPOs to open next week: Everything you should know

Offer specifics

Bharat Coking Coal's IPO details and schedule

The anchor bidding for Bharat Coking Coal's IPO will start on January 8, with public offer open from January 9-13. The company operates mines and washeries in Jharkhand and West Bengal but has witnessed a decline in coal production this year. The other four SMEs are Gabion Technologies (₹29.16 crore; Jan 6-8), Victory Electric Vehicles (₹34.56 crore; ₹41/share), Yajur Fibres (₹120.4 crore; ₹168-174/share), and Defrail Technologies (Jan 9-13).