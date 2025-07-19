Next Article
8th Pay Commission: Central employees' salaries may rise up to 34%
A major pay bump could be on the way for central government employees and pensioners, with the 8th Pay Commission expected to recommend a 30-34% salary increase.
If all goes as planned, over one crore people could see bigger paychecks by 2026 or 2027—though it's set to cost the government around ₹1.8 lakh crore.
How fitment factor affects salaries
The key update is the "fitment factor," which decides how much basic salaries go up.
Estimates suggest this could push minimum salaries from ₹18,000 to as high as ₹44,280 per month; someone earning ₹50,000 now might get bumped up to over a lakh!
These changes will also align dearness allowance with inflation and boost pensions—plus, more disposable income means a likely boost for the economy too.