8th Pay Commission: Central employees' salaries may rise up to 34%

How fitment factor affects salaries

The key update is the "fitment factor," which decides how much basic salaries go up.

Estimates suggest this could push minimum salaries from ₹18,000 to as high as ₹44,280 per month; someone earning ₹50,000 now might get bumped up to over a lakh!

These changes will also align dearness allowance with inflation and boost pensions—plus, more disposable income means a likely boost for the economy too.