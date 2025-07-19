Next Article
MIC Electronics wins ₹1.28Cr Kannur station deal under ABSS
MIC Electronics just scored a ₹1.28 crore deal to install a new passenger info system at Kannur station under the Amrit Bharath Station Scheme.
The contract also includes six years of maintenance—so they're in it for the long haul.
Stock down 40% over past year but long-term growth hard ignore
While MIC's stock is down about 40% over the past year and closed Friday at ₹54.84, its long-term growth is hard to ignore: up 132.99% in two years and a massive 5542.27% over five years.
From hitting highs last September to bouncing back from lows this April, it's been quite the journey for investors.
