Next Article
CEO, HR head of tech company on leave after concert kiss
Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron and HR Head Kristin Cabot are on administrative leave after a video of them kissing at a Coldplay concert went viral.
The clip, filmed during "Yellow" at Gillette Stadium, quickly spread online—mainly because both are married and hold top positions at the same company.
'Kiss cam' at Coldplay concert
The "Kiss Cam" caught Byron and Cabot with their arms around each other before sharing a kiss, as the crowd cheered.
The video landed on TMZ, mixing corporate drama with concert culture and internet buzz.
Astronomer's board has started an investigation into workplace conduct; for now, both leaders remain off duty while things get sorted out.
Neither has commented publicly yet.