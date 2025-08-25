Aarti Industries announces ₹1 per share dividend for FY25
Aarti Industries just shared that they're giving out a ₹1 per share dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
The news came from their 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held online this Monday, where shareholders also signed off on some important board and auditor decisions.
AGM voting results will be out in 2 days
Shareholders got involved in financial discussions and had an extra 30 minutes after the meeting to vote on key matters.
The voting results will be out within two days on Aarti's website, as well as sent to BSE and NSE.
Renil Rajendra Gogri was re-appointed as a director, and Manoj Mulji Chheda, who retires by rotation and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment as a director, and
BNP & Associates will handle secretarial audits for the next five years.