Abakkus Mutual Fund collects ₹2,468cr in debut fund launch
Abakkus Mutual Fund just wrapped up its first-ever fund offer, raising an impressive ₹2,468 crore for the new Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund.
The NFO ran from December 8 to 22 and drew in nearly 37,000 retail and over 1,000 institutional investors from more than 2,000 cities—pretty solid reach for a newcomer.
How does the Flexi Cap fund work?
This fund is all about flexibility: it invests mostly in stocks of all sizes (large, mid, and small caps), but can also put some money into debt instruments and up to 10% in REITs/InvITs.
Managed by Sanjay Doshi using the MEETS framework for smart stock picks, it aims for long-term growth while keeping risks in check.
Quick facts you should know
Launched at an NAV of ₹10 on December 8, the fund offers both regular and direct plans with Growth or IDCW options.
You can start investing with just ₹500. If you withdraw more than 10% within three months, there's a 1% exit load.
Subscriptions reopened on December 30 after allotment was finalized on December 29.