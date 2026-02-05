This limited-edition whiskey from ABD Maestro costs a whopping ₹11L
What's the story
ABD Maestro Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABD), has launched 'The Collective,' a 34-year-old Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whiskey. The ultra-luxury spirit comes with a whopping price tag of ₹11 lakh per 700ml bottle. The launch marks ABD Maestro's entry into the high-end spirits market in India.
Exclusive release
Limited to just 60 hand-crafted bottles
Distilled at the Macallan Distillery in Scotland in 1991, 'The Collective' has been aged for over three decades. The release is limited to just 60 hand-crafted, individually numbered bottles. Each decanter is hand-filled, engraved, and manually gold-lettered in Scotland. They also come with handmade wooden outer boxes for an added touch of luxury.
Personal touch
Each bottle comes with a personally signed letter from Ranveer
As a special addition, each bottle of 'The Collective' comes with a personally signed letter from Ranveer Singh, co-founder of ABD Maestro. The whiskey was developed in collaboration with Speyside Capital, Glasgow, as brand and project partner. It will be available through pre-orders and distributed in travel retail and select major Indian cities.
Luxury vision
ABD Maestro currently markets several premium spirit brands
Bikram Basu, Managing Director of ABD Maestro, said the company aims to curate luxury spirits through rare, limited editions available exclusively on pre-order. He stressed the focus on quiet luxury and craftsmanship for collectors and connoisseurs. The subsidiary currently markets several premium spirit brands including Arthaus Blended Malt Scotch Whiskey, Aodh Irish Whiskey, and Russian Standard Vodka through a partnership with Roust Corporation.