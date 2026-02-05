This limited-edition whiskey from ABD Maestro costs a whopping ₹11L

ABD Maestro Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABD), has launched 'The Collective,' a 34-year-old Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whiskey. The ultra-luxury spirit comes with a whopping price tag of ₹11 lakh per 700ml bottle. The launch marks ABD Maestro's entry into the high-end spirits market in India .

Exclusive release Limited to just 60 hand-crafted bottles Distilled at the Macallan Distillery in Scotland in 1991, 'The Collective' has been aged for over three decades. The release is limited to just 60 hand-crafted, individually numbered bottles. Each decanter is hand-filled, engraved, and manually gold-lettered in Scotland. They also come with handmade wooden outer boxes for an added touch of luxury.

Personal touch Each bottle comes with a personally signed letter from Ranveer As a special addition, each bottle of 'The Collective' comes with a personally signed letter from Ranveer Singh, co-founder of ABD Maestro. The whiskey was developed in collaboration with Speyside Capital, Glasgow, as brand and project partner. It will be available through pre-orders and distributed in travel retail and select major Indian cities.

