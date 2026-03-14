Accenture is hiring 10,000+ freshers in 2026: Here's how

Accenture is redesigning entry-level roles by cutting out repetitive tasks and focusing on skills only humans bring, like communication and problem-solving. There are thousands of openings for both technical and nontechnical roles across regions. In India, Associate Software Engineers can expect ₹4.5 to 6.5 LPA, while Business Advisory Associates earn ₹4 to 5.5 LPA.

Future-ready jobs

Opportunities aren't limited to India—recent graduates can also find entry-level openings in other countries, and can apply for technology and functional roles in Mauritius that accept IT and non-IT degree backgrounds.

Accenture's move shows how companies are rethinking entry-level work in the age of AI, making these jobs more future-ready (and a lot more interesting) for the next generation.