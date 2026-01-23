Adani-Embraer to build India's 1st commercial jet assembly line

Why does this matter?

India is expected to need around 500 new regional jets over the next 20 years as more smaller cities get connected by air.

This partnership isn't just about building planes—it could mean more jobs, tech know-how, and smoother travel for everyone as the country's aviation scene takes off.

Key details like where and how big the factory will be are expected to be announced at the office of India's civil aviation ministry next week (January 2026).