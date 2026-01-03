Adani Enterprises to raise ₹1,000cr via public NCD issue

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group , is gearing up to raise as much as ₹1,000 crore through a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The move comes as part of the company's strategy to meet its financing needs. The NCDs are rated CARE AA- with a stable outlook by CARE Ratings and AA- (Stable) by ICRA.

Investment details NCDs offer multiple tenors and interest payment options The public issue of NCDs comes in eight series with tenors of 24 months, 36 months, and 60 months. Investors can choose between annual, quarterly, or cumulative interest payment options. The coupon rates vary from 8.48% to 8.90% per annum depending on the series and tenor chosen by the investors.

Fund allocation Subscription period and usage of proceeds The public issue opens for subscription on January 6 and closes on January 19. The proceeds from this issue will be utilized in line with the firm's financing requirements, including refinancing and general corporate purposes. Each NCD has a face value of ₹1,000, and will be issued in a minimum application size of 10 NCDs (₹10,000) and thereafter in multiples of one NCD.