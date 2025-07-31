Adani Enterprises reports 5% jump in EBITDA

Airport business saw EBITDA jump of 61%

The airport business had a standout quarter with EBITDA up 61%, thanks to new routes and airlines at Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, Adani New Industries landed its first big external order (300 MW) and launched India's first off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant.

The company says it's focused on getting major projects like Navi Mumbai Airport ready to roll soon—hoping to drive even more growth down the line.