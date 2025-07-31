Next Article
Adani Enterprises reports 5% jump in EBITDA
Adani Enterprises just reported a 5% jump in EBITDA from its incubating businesses for April-June, with EBITDA hitting ₹2,800 crore—making up most of the company's results this quarter.
Overall, AEL pulled in ₹22,437 crore in total income and saw a profit before tax of ₹1,466 crore.
Airport business saw EBITDA jump of 61%
The airport business had a standout quarter with EBITDA up 61%, thanks to new routes and airlines at Mumbai airport.
Meanwhile, Adani New Industries landed its first big external order (300 MW) and launched India's first off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant.
The company says it's focused on getting major projects like Navi Mumbai Airport ready to roll soon—hoping to drive even more growth down the line.