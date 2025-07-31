Next Article
Swiggy to re-evaluate investment in Rapido as food delivery looms
Swiggy is planning to "actively re-evaluate" its investment in Rapido, the urban mobility startup, because Rapido is about to jump into food delivery—a space Swiggy already dominates.
Right now, Swiggy owns about 12% of Rapido, but with both companies eyeing the same market, things could get awkward.
Rapido's growth and Swiggy's concerns
Rapido started out as a bike-taxi app and has grown into India's biggest mobility platform by rides. But now that it's moving into food delivery too, Swiggy wants to make sure their investment still makes sense.
The company told shareholders it needs to review this partnership so it can avoid conflicts and stay ahead in a fast-changing market.