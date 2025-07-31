Why Indian oil firms have stopped buying Russian crude
India's biggest state-run oil companies have stopped buying Russian crude since mid to late July 2023.
This comes as discounts on Russian oil shrank and US President Trump threatened tariffs on countries still importing from Russia without a Ukraine peace deal.
Now, major players like Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum are turning to the Middle East, West Africa, and new suppliers to keep their refineries running.
Impact on you
This shift shows how global politics can directly impact where India—and by extension, you—gets its energy.
With more pressure from the US and EU over the Ukraine conflict, India is rethinking its energy security and paying higher prices for non-Russian oil.
It's a reminder that international tensions can hit close to home, sometimes even affecting things like fuel prices or what powers your daily commute.
```