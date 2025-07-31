Waaree starts 1.8GW solar module plant, stock drops 5% Business Jul 31, 2025

Waaree Energies just kicked off operations at its massive new 1.8GW solar module factory in Gujarat. The move is set to boost their production and help meet India's growing appetite for clean energy.

Oddly enough, even with this big step forward, Waaree's stock dropped by nearly 5%, though the source does not specify if this was directly after the news.