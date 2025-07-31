Thyrocare's Q1 revenue hits ₹193 crore, up 23% year-on-year

Pathology segment leads the charge, new labs opened

Most of the boost came from their Pathology segment, which saw revenues climb by 25%.

Franchise and partnership earnings also shot up by 20% and 36%.

Radiology played its part too, adding a steady 6% to overall business.

Plus, Thyrocare opened new labs in Bhagalpur, Kashmir, and Roorkee—so they're expanding into new places.