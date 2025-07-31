Thyrocare's Q1 revenue hits ₹193 crore, up 23% year-on-year
Thyrocare kicked off FY26 with a strong start, posting ₹193 crore in revenue for the first quarter—a 23% jump from last year.
The company ran 46.9 million tests (up 15%), showing its network is growing fast.
Pathology segment leads the charge, new labs opened
Most of the boost came from their Pathology segment, which saw revenues climb by 25%.
Franchise and partnership earnings also shot up by 20% and 36%.
Radiology played its part too, adding a steady 6% to overall business.
Plus, Thyrocare opened new labs in Bhagalpur, Kashmir, and Roorkee—so they're expanding into new places.
Gross profit soars to ₹137 crore
Thyrocare kept its gross margin at a solid 71%, earning ₹137 crore in gross profit.
Operating profits (EBITDA) jumped over 40%, and profit after tax soared by 62%, landing at ₹38 crore for the quarter.
All signs point to a company that's not just growing bigger but also getting more efficient.